Share some love with Mullum cottage

THE Byron Youth Service's Mullumbimby Cottage, which supports young people mainly referred through the high school, is an old building and in dire need of some love.

So the The BYS has made a submission to Round 2 of the State Governments Stronger Country Communities to upgrade the cottage.

Local people built the cottage for a widow and her boys after her husband was killed in the World War Two. When the boys grew up, she returned it to the community.

A single decrepit toilet serves the 40 or more young people who attend the cottage every week, and queues are common. There are concrete troughs to wash up and one cramped room for activities.

The Youth Service staff would like to see two toilets and modern washbasins installed, with a large, open-space activity room out the back, with long tables and storage cupboards- and they're asking for the community's help.

"Young people here have completed amazing projects over the years,” says BYS's Deb Pearse. "How wonderful it would be for them to have space to create and share food together.

To support them go to: http://bit.ly/2vihZuG, register and click on the heart to vote.