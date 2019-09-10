Menu
EXCLUSIVE EXCERPT: Cheeky Cabaret.
Shaping the future of Northern Rivers community

10th Sep 2019 4:38 PM

NORTHER Rivers Community Foundation's Shape the Future fundraiser later this month will feature an inspiring panel of community leaders leading a discussion on what the Northern Rivers could look like by the year 2040.

All funds raised will go to NRCF which supports programs that address social inequality and disadvantage as well as environment conservation in the Northern Rivers.

Special guest Damon Gameau, the director of the documentary 2040, will be joined by Bundjalung woman and multi-disciplinary artist Dr Bronwyn Bancroft, Small Giants BCorp Business for Good CEO Danny Almagor, the CEO of The Buttery Rehab Programs Leone Crayden and NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty

As part of the event Brunswick Picture House will present an exclusive excerpt of their September Cheeky Cabaret.

From 5.30-9.30pm on Thursday September 26 at Brunswick Picture House. $72 includes entertainment, food and beverages. Go to: Northern Rivers Community Foundation

brunswick picture house cheeky cabaret northern rivers community foundation
Byron Shire News

