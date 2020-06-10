Shane’s sky-high Big Brother debut

Tweed marriage celebrant Shane Vincent is one of the final housemates to arrive in the 2020 reboot of Big Brother.

PRESIDING over one of the happiest days in people's lives prepared Shane Vincent for the Big Brother house.

The Tweed marriage celebrant is one of the final four contestants making a late arrival on the reality show tonight.

The 39-year-old father-of-three will have no time to waste, with the original housemates already having six days to get to know each other and form alliances.

"The position the last four of us were put into was hard. It was like starting at the back of the field in a horse race," he said.

"But it's my job to build rapport with people immediately. If I want a couple to choose me as their celebrant, then I need them to like me. You have to sell your personality straight away, which is always a good trait to have."

But his entrance isn't for the faint-hearted. Shane and his fellow latecomers were locked in a cage and lowered into the Big Brother house by a crane.

"The crane ride itself was unbelievable. We could see the Sydney skyline and we got a bird's eye view of the house," he said.

But in a twist, how long the new arrivals spent in the cage was tied to a shopping task.

While he may have felt like a caged animal, Shane considered it a great vantage point to observe who was who in the zoo.

"The cage to me was an advantage because you not only got to know the people inside the cage, but I was happy to sit back and see the groups that had already formed and who was talking to who … I could see who the leaders were immediately," he said.

Encouraged to apply for the show by a client, Shane said Channel 7's prerecorded reboot is more about strategy than popularity.

"There's an AFL star, a gymnast, an international model - people who've been in the limelight already - but the great thing about this format is it doesn't matter who you are. You could have a million followers on Facebook or two, like me. It's all about the 20 people in that house," he said.

"I wanted to prove to my kids you can do anything you want in life, no matter who you are or where you're from."

Big Brother airs tonight at 7.30 on Seven.