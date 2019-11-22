Shaking it for Our Kids

IT'S TWO years to the day, next Friday, since Rowan Ozols and his partner learned their eighteen-month-old son, Arlo, had leukaemia.

After two years of treatment, that saw the family move to Brisbane, Arlo is in remission and on Friday the Ozols hosted a Shake it for the Kids event at Bangalow A&I Hall.

"We are having a relatively easier run than some other families with sick kids so this is about us doing something to help out the next family who goes through a difficult situation.”

Former Wallaby Jeremy Paul was guest speaker at the event helping raise money and awareness for Our Kids and Kids with Cancer - two local charities who offer help to children and families with serious and often life-threatening illnesses.

Money raised goes directly toward buying equipment for hospitals across the region so families can get treatment and support locally.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said Friday's event was very special.

"This is a beautiful event because we were able to help Rowan and Erin when Arlo came back from hospital through our Welcome Back Project where we gift them and bless them with vouchers for practical help, and from that they wanted to say thank you to us,” she said.

Mr Ozols said his wish for the future, after all his family had been through, was the same as every other parent.

Just to watch their child grow up.