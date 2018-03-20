SATC star to run for NYC governor

FORMER Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has announced that she intends to run for governor of New York City

The actress took to Twitter early this morning to announce that she'll challenge current Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York's Democratic primary in September.

Her announcement sets up a race pitting an openly gay liberal activist against a two-term incumbent with a $US30 million ($39 million) war chest and possible presidential ambitions.

Cynthia Nixon has political ambitions. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

In a video on Twitter, the public education advocate said, "We want our government to work again."

Nixon in recent speeches has called on Democrats nationally to carve out a strong liberal identity instead of being merely the "anti-Trump party".

The 51-year-old Manhattan mother of three is an ally of Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who frequently clashes with Cuomo on various issues. The 60-year-old Cuomo was favoured 66 per cent to 19 per cent over Nixon in a recent poll.

Nixon is married to prominent LGBTQ advocate Christine Marinoni.

Marinoni served as senior adviser for community partnerships in New York City, reporting directly to the city's Deputy Mayor Richard Buery, before she resigned earlier this month, presumably to help with her wife's campaign.

Cynthia Nixon, with wife Christine Marinoni and two of the couple’s three kids. Picture: AP/Disneyland, Paul Hiffmeyer

Along with Nixon, Marinoni has been a big supporter of progressive causes and of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The two each donated to his campaign, where Marinoni worked as a full-time volunteer. According to the New York Daily News, she even helped spearhead an ad that included Nixon's Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth.