Sewage leak closes popular Mid North Coast creek

A LEAK in a submarine pressure sewage pipe has forced the closure of Deep Creek on the Mid North Coast.

Nambucca Valley Council has advised that, on top of the current COVID-19 measures, the public should not swim, fish or undertake any boating activity at the creek until further notice.

Deep Creek is the estuary and intermittent closing and opening lake located between Hyland Park in the south and Valla Beach to the north.

The sewage spill was detected by council staff from a comparison of pump running times either side of the estuary.

The disparity led to a survey of the pressure sewage pipe and ultimately to fluorescein testing of the submarine sections of the pipe.

This testing identified that the leak originated from the section of the pipe on the creek floor.

A diving team will be on site during the Easter period to assess the extent of the leak and the required repair.

The pipe will be repaired at the earliest opportuntiy.

The EPA and Fisheries have been notified of the sewage contamination.

The council has placed electronic message boards in both Valla Beach and Hyland Park advising of the closure.

For enquiries contact Council's Manager Water & Sewerage, Richard Spain on 0418 468 368 or General Manager, Michael Coulter on 0409 153 788.