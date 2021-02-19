SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain lashes Northern Rivers

BOM has issued a severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers.

A severe thunderstorm warning, with heavy rainfall, has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay, Ballina, Alstonville and Brunswick Heads.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue

Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks

After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides

Unplug computers and appliances

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well

Stay vigilant and monitor conditions

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11am.