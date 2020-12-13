SEVERE WEATHER: Damaging winds, heavy rain, dangerous surf

STORM WARNINGS: The State Emergency Service is warning of hazardous winds, rain, surf and possible flooding on the Northern Rivers and urges everyone to take extra care and stay alert.

STORM WARNINGS: The State Emergency Service is warning of hazardous winds, rain, surf and possible flooding on the Northern Rivers and urges everyone to take extra care and stay alert.

NORTHERN Rivers residents need to keep those gumboots and umbrellas handy, there’s more wet stuff on the way.

On Sunday the Bureau Of Meteorology warned a low pressure trough offshore of the southern Queensland coast is generating heavy rainfall about the lower Tweed Valley and Queensland border.

BOM said that heavy rainfall may ease for a period on Sunday, but is expected to become severe again during Sunday evening or early Monday, as the trough deepens and a low moves onshore about Southeast Queensland.

HEAVY RAINFALL

Heavy rain is occurring about the lower Tweed Valley and the Queensland border. Heavy rainfall may ease for a period on Sunday, but is expected to become severe again over parts of the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers from Sunday evening, though more likely from early Monday morning. Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced with thunderstorms and this may lead to dangerous flash flooding.

Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to ease during Tuesday, though thunderstorms may still produce localised heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding.

DAMAGING WINDS

With winds averaging 60-70 km/h and gusts exceeding 90 km/h are possible from Sunday evening along the coastal fringe north from about Yamba.

DAMAGING SURF,

With waves possibly exceeding 5 metres in the surf zone may be expected from early Monday morning north from about Ballina.

ABNORMALLY HIGH TIDES

Extra high tides are possible along the coast north from about Ballina during Monday, which may lead to localised coastal inundation.

The combination of Damaging Surf and Abnormally High Tides may lead to significant beach erosion north from about Ballina.

FLOOD WATCH

BOM said a Flood Watch is current for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers and Flood Warnings have been issued for the Tweed, Bellinger and Brunswick Rivers.

Locations which may be affected include: Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Lismore, Kyogle, Yamba, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Observed rainfall totals from 9am Saturday to 4am Sunday:

Couchy Creek: 365mm

Numinbah: 348mm

Chillingham: 306mm

Bilambil Heights: 302mm

Tumbulgum: 276mm

Tweed Heads: 251mm

Mullumbimby 231mm

Murwillumbah: 227mm

SES ADVICE – The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

Don’t drive, ride or walk through flood water.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring triple-0 if you need rescue.

Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.