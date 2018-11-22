Menu
Login
Toby More and Amy Walters scramble across Ruthven St as rain falls in the Toowoomba CBD.
Toby More and Amy Walters scramble across Ruthven St as rain falls in the Toowoomba CBD. Kevin Farmer
Weather

Severe thunderstorms predicted to bring damaging winds

22nd Nov 2018 11:40 AM | Updated: 11:50 AM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for south-east Queensland, with damaging winds likely.

At 10.20 am, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, Harrisville, Peak Crossing, Grandchester and Helidon.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for south-east Queensland.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for south-east Queensland.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east. They are forecast to affect Ipswich, Beaudesert, Laidley, Springbrook, Lake Manchester, Lowood and Fernvale by 10.55am.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11.25 am.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

editors picks severe thunderstorm warning toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Yogalates fundraiser for cancer

    Yogalates fundraiser for cancer

    News THE Yogalates Studio in Bangalow will be hosting a Cancer Council Pink Ribbon Event this Sunday.

    • 22nd Nov 2018 11:32 AM
    PHOTO GALLERY: A storming Bangalow show

    PHOTO GALLERY: A storming Bangalow show

    News Bangalw show delivered for the community

    • 22nd Nov 2018 11:12 AM
    That little ray of giving

    That little ray of giving

    News A little ray of sunshine for our pooches this Christmas

    Local Partners