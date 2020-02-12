Severe storms bringing heavy rain set to saturate region

The low pressure trough just offshore is bringing unsettled weather to NSW resulting in localised heavy rainfall with thunderstorm activity.

The low pressure trough just offshore is bringing unsettled weather to NSW resulting in localised heavy rainfall with thunderstorm activity.

RESIDENTS are being warned to brace for more wild weather as a severe thunderstorm gaining traction further north is set to move down onto the Northern Rivers today.

The low pressure trough just offshore is already bringing unsettled weather to NSW resulting in localised heavy rainfall with thunderstorm activity.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay, Ballina and Casino.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

* After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

More to come.