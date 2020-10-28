SEVERE STORM WARNING: Large hail, damaging winds expected

A severe storm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers.

A severe storm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers. Sarah Harvey

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers for this afternoon.

>>> RAIN OR SHINE: What weather can you expect in your town this summer?

The Bureau of Meteorology says severe thunderstorms were likely to produce large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Armidale, Orange, Tamworth, Moree and Dubbo.

A severe storm warning has been issued for the region.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences

Report fallen power lines to Essential Energy (132 080)

Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue

Unplug computers and appliances

Avoid using the phone during the storm

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:40 pm.