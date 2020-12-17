Severe storm warning issued for Tweed and Byron Shires

BOM has issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Northern Rivers.

BOM has issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Northern Rivers.

THE Tweed and Byron Shires could be hit by further flash flooding by heavy rainfall forecast for today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of the Northern Rivers Forecast District, warning of showers of storms likely to produce heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding.

“A trough is lingering in northern NSW resulting in slow-moving showers and thunderstorms which may lead to heavy falls and localised flash flooding,” the bureau has said.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

“Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Mullumbimby, Byron Bay, Ballina and Brunswick Heads.”

According to the weather bureau, 64mm of rain was recorded in Bilambil Heights in the hour to 11am today.

Murwillumbah had received 27mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am today.

Cape Byron has received 11.6mm since 9am today and 25.4mm in the 24 hours prior.

Coolangatta has received 27.44mm since 9am today and received 59.4 in the previous day.

Lismore received a whopping 202.8mm in the 24 hours to 9am today.

