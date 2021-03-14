Menu
A storm warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.
Weather

Severe thunderstorms: Warning for heavy rain, flash flooding

Rebecca Lollback
14th Mar 2021 5:09 PM
A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the warning is for people on the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Northern Tablelands and parts of Hunter and North West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts.

>>> Flooding possible from Sunday: SES, BOM warning

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning states.

"Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale, Tenterfield, Tamworth, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo."

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
