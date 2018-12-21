Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Northern Rivers on Friday.
Weather

Severe storm warning for damaging winds, large hail

Alison Paterson
by
21st Dec 2018 4:00 PM

BATTEN down the hatches - wild weather is on the way across the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 3.25 pm.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours," the BoM reported.

"Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Tenterfield, Casino, Tabulam, Evans Head and Maclean."

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES on 132 500.

Lismore Northern Star

