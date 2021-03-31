Thousands vaccinated and more than 100 GPs ready for jabs

Several thousands of Northern Rivers residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine.

More than 100 GPs around the Northern Rivers are now able to offer the vaccine to residents.

Director of Wellness at Healthy North Coast Monika Wheeler said extra testing offered due to two people tested positive to COVID-19 did not affect the vaccine delivery.

"We have several thousand people received the first dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine already on the North Coast to this date (Tuesday)," she said.

"Phase 1b started last week and across our area we have more than 100 general practices, five GP respiratory clinics and five aboriginal medical services participating."

She said Healthy North Coast had been delivering vaccines to all communities from the Tweed to Laurieton in the Mid-North Coast.

Dr Olaf Rusoke-Dierich receives his COVID-19 vaccine from Nurse Emily Vagulans. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Mrs Wheeler said the people who have received the vaccines have been residents of aged and disability care facilities, some staff in those venues, people aged 70 or over, or Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who aged 55 years or over.

She said the current COVID warnings and testing in the area have not affected the vaccination rollout.

"The cases we've seen on the weekend haven't slowed the vaccine program," she said.

"We are still in phase 1b, so there is only a small amount of the population who are eligible to get the vaccine."

She confirmed general practices officially joined the program last week.

"This week we also saw Aboriginal medical services joining the program, she said.

"Last week, because of the severe weather and flooding we did see some slight details to the vaccine program, there were some services that needed to delay their rollout because they were closed, their staff could not get in to work or they were isolated.

"Since the waters have receded, we have seen the vaccine program rollout go ahead."

How to get the vaccine

To check if you are eligible for the current phase of vaccination you can check online or over the phone.

"The best way to check is via the Commonwealth's COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Checker on https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/eligibility," Mrs Wheeler said.

"There you can answer a couple of questions, and if you are eligible, the site will come up with a list of different services available across our region that are participating in the program, and which one you can make an appointment to get the vaccine.

"We recommend that you only make an appointment with a GP that you have already attended.

The AstraZaneca COVID-19 vaccine is now available to eligible 1B patients. Picture: Brendan Radke

"If your regular GP is not listed, it is best to make that appointment with one of the larger GP respiratory clinics in Ballina, Casino, Murwillumbah and Yamba, as they have been set up for high volume vaccinations."

Those unable to go online, can call the National Coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080.

"You will be able to through the same eligibility check steps as you'd do online, but with someone over the phone, and they will also have access to the vaccination services available here," she explained.

Residents can also click here to submit an query regarding the vaccination process.