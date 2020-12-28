Several emergency services involved in search for Natalie

Natalie Schipp, 42, failed to return home from a beach walk at Hastings Point about 7.30pm on Sunday, December 27.

Update 3pm: POLICE have called upon the resources and expertise of several sister emergency services organisations in their search for missing Pottsville woman Natalie Schipp.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Mick Dempsey said their search partners included Queensland Police, Queensland PolAir, NSW Police Marine Command, Marine Rescue, NSW Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), Police Rescue and the State Emergency Service.

"The woman went missing sometime in the evening of December 27, and we have not yet had a confirmed sighting," he said.

"We have concerns for her welfare."

Marine Rescue Brunswick unit commander John Wilcox said six of their volunteers are involved in the search.

"We have four people on the water and two people on the radio," he said.

"Our rescue vessel Brunswick 30 will search the area from Brunswick Heads north to Cudgen Headland."

Marine rescue vessel part of the search for Pottsville woman Natalie Schipp.

Original story: POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a woman missing from her Pottsville home.

Her family found her car about 9.30pm and alerted officers from Tweed/Byron Police District a short time later.

An immediate search of the surrounding area was conducted without success.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter conducted unsuccessful marine and land searches.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast continued a marine search with three water vehicles and two duty officers involved.

Police and Natalie's family hold serious concerns for her wellbeing.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, with a thin build, and short brown hair and eyes.

At the time she was wearing a black short-sleeved wetsuit top and black shorts.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Natalie, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

