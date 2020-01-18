Severe thunderstorm warning issued by BOM

According to BOM, the Northern Rivers has recorded a line of storms embedded within a slow moving rain band, generating heavy rainfall.

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours on the Northern Rivers, according to a severe weather waring issued by the Bureau of Meteorology today.

A line of storms embedded within a slow moving rain band is generating heavy rainfall for parts of the Northern Rivers.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba and Maclean.

Run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

Residents must stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

Clothiers Creek recorded 78mm and Tumbulgum recorded 68mm in 60min from 4:45am to 5:45am.

74mm was recorded at Kingscliff in 60 minutes from 7:30am to 8:30am.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Earlier today, BOM issued a Marine Wind Warning for the Byron Coast, Illawarra Coast and Batemans Coast.

For details, visit the BOM NSW Warnings page.