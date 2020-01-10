Menu
Officials advise people to be on the alert for symptoms of the infectious disease after a male was found to have measles this week.
Health

Seventh measles case since Christmas

by Danielle Le Messurier
10th Jan 2020 7:14 PM
A Sydney man has become the seventh person to contract measles in NSW since Christmas. 

NSW Health is advising people to be on the alert for symptoms of the infectious disease after the infected man visited several locations in Sydney's eastern suburbs and inner west this week. 

The man is believed to have been infectious when he visited Woolworths in Matraville last Sunday.

On Monday, he went to Central Auto Care at St Peters and returned to the area the following day, where he visited ER McNamara Smash Repairs and Hungry Jacks. 

On Thursday, he returned the smash repairer.

The man's vaccination history was unable to be verified. 

NSW Health's Dr Christine Selvey said it was important for anyone born after 1965 to make sure they have received two doses of measles vaccine.

"People who are unsure of their vaccination history can safely receive another dose," she added.

"People usually catch measles during overseas travel, however the number of recent cases with exposures in and around Sydney means many people may have been exposed locally and could be developing symptoms now or over the coming days and weeks".

Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, followed by a red, spotty rash which starts on the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

communicable disease measles nsw public health

    Woman dies in prison

