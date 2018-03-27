'Seven job offers in four hours'

Menu
IT PAID OFF: Jobseeker and father-of-five David Lennard scored seven job offers after standing outside the Bailey Centre today calling for work.
IT PAID OFF: Jobseeker and father-of-five David Lennard scored seven job offers after standing outside the Bailey Centre today calling for work. Rachel Vercoe

NO matter the local unemployment rate, David Lennard has today proven there's always a job out there for a man who's willing to work hard for a start.

The Woolgoolga father-of-five has spent two weeks job seeking through conventional means, applying online for positions, responding to local job advertisements, going door-to-door with his resume and contacting employment agencies.

Still without the prospect of work, David took to the streets today armed with a sign calling for job prospects.

"I left my last job two weeks ago, as I wasn't getting enough hours to get by," David said.

"I thought if I don't get a job this week, it is going to be a bit of struggle to pay the bills next week.

"On Saturday night, I just thought stuff it, there has to be work out there and I'm going to find it.

"So I wrote up the sign and went down to the Bailey Centre at six o'clock and set up near where the tradies get their morning coffee," he said.

David said within four hours his call for work had been shared across social media along with his mobile number and the offers of labouring work starting to roll in via email and his phone.

"At 10am Tony from North Coast Doors at Toormina rang and asked me to drop down and see him this afternoon," David said.

"The next thing after a quick meeting I had an offer to start tomorrow.

"Today just proved to me that if you want something bad enough the universe and the community will provide.

"Sometimes all you need is a start. If anyone is in my position yeah I'd suggest it's a great way to find work," he added.

Topics:  building industry coffs coast coffs harbour employment jobseeking labourer

Coffs Coast Advocate

