Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon.
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon. MaxPixel
Crime

Seven arrested as police swarm on Australia Day brawl

Ashley Carter
by
26th Jan 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVEN people have been arrested after a brawl broke out during Australia Day celebrations at Moffat Beach's Eleanor Shipley Park this afternoon.

Police were called to the popular family-friendly park about 3.30pm as small fights broke out among a large group of drunk youths, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"There was a large group of people drinking, with small fights breaking out in the crowd," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Multiple police crews attended and have taken seven youths into custody for offences ranging from obstructing police to assaulting police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one male patient was taken to the Caloundra Health Centre for a cut to his head. He was in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

More Stories

Show More
australia day brawl crime editors picks eleanor shipley park moffat beach queensland police youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Who took out Byron’s Australia Day honours

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who took out Byron’s Australia Day honours

        News “We really do appreciate, more than ever, what our locals and our friends and our community do for each other.”

        AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        premium_icon AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        News THE list includes four general Order of Australia Medals.

        Why these caravan parks are becoming food destinations

        premium_icon Why these caravan parks are becoming food destinations

        News GOING camping no longer means forsaking comfort.

        Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        premium_icon Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        News FIFTH event at Lennox Head on Australia Day.