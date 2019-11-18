Setting priorities for the Byron Bay Community Association

BYRON Bay Community Association's new general manager Louise O'Connell is in the process of meeting with community stakeholders prior to setting out future priorities for the centre.

"I am looking for feedback,” she said.

"This is a community asset so I hope the community gets involved and tell me what is needed.

"We do not receive any ongoing funding so I am really interested in securing stable, long-term funding for the centre into the years ahead rather than chasing money each year.

"We are just about to start a program called Feel Good Friday, for women in the area who might be in crisis or about to become homeless.

"They can come in, join in an activity, access a social worker, have a shower and charge their phone. This is a way for us to connect with homeless women in the area who I think remain hidden.

"One of the things that is obviously needed is an update for our computer systems.”

Right on cue, Richmond MP Justine Elliot last week announced the Byron Bay Community Association would receive $10,000 in federal funding to go towards computer and IT equipment under the Stronger Communities Programme.