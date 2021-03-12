SES WARNING: the 5 high flood risk Northern Rivers towns

FLOOD RESCUE: The SES doing a check around North Lismore to see if anyone needed assistance, outside Winsome and Serpentine Gallery which was impacted by rising water. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

FLOOD RESCUE: The SES doing a check around North Lismore to see if anyone needed assistance, outside Winsome and Serpentine Gallery which was impacted by rising water. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

As heavy rain continues to saturate the Northern Rivers, it's timely that the State Emergency Service launched its latest safety campaign which identified five region towns as high risk.

Earlier this month the SES launched the campaign, Floods, the Risk is Real.

NSW SES Superintendent Mark Elm said the region was no stranger to floods and the campaign included videos, online information and videos.

"NSW SES have targeted the campaign on five high flood risk areas in the Northern Rivers which include the towns and villages of: Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Byron Shire, Lismore and Grafton," he said.

"We ask residents to prepare for future severe weather events."

Superintendent Elm said the last significant flood devastating the area in 2017 and recent events of 2020/2021 with flash and riverine flooding impacting local communities and central business districts, meant people must be ready when this happens again.

"With La Nina bringing stormy unsettled weather across the region, it's timely the NSW SES has launched the campaign," he said

"This Floods The Risk is Real campaign seeks to better educate our communities as to the dangers floodwaters pose.

"I urge everyone to educate themselves about flood risk and if interested in getting involved as a SES member, to contact their local unit."

NSW SES Community Capability Officer Janet Pettit said the campaign aimed to raise flood awareness in the local areas.

"This is particularly important considering we are experiencing a La Nina event with higher rainfall, an increased number of storms and with the increased risk of cyclones and floods," she said.

Ms Pettit said the campaign's range of strategies include a social media awareness based on three one minute videos developed specifically for each area, a media strategy and a range of face-to-face engagement activities including targeted door knocks, community displays in high traffic areas such as shopping centres, community meetings, and street meets.

A range of resources have been developed to support the various engagement activities in each area and feature updated FloodSafe Guides which provide information related to before, during and after an event and the consequences of flood levels at different river gauge heights.

The videos are based on three themes which aim to raise people's awareness of local risk, preparation advice and knowing when to act in a flood event.

These videos will be available on local SES Facebook pages, with each of the three videos staggered over a six week period.

For information about your local flood risk click here.

>> Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards