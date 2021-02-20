SES: Minor flood warning for Lismore and Billinudgel

The Wilsons River peaked at Lismore at a moderate flood level on December 16, 2020.

The Wilsons River peaked at Lismore at a moderate flood level on December 16, 2020.

Minor flooding is expected at along the Wilsons River at Lismore and Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel Saturday morning, the SES confirmed.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across both catchments on Friday evening, February 19.

Lismore:

The communication said river level rises have been observed in the Wilson River catchment overnight.

"The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is likely to exceed the minor flood level (4.20m) early Saturday morning," it read.

The SES also said the river level may peak near 4.50 metres around midday Saturday with minor flooding.

"People upstream of the Rowing Club River Gauge should allow for a level at least half a metre higher than the gauge reading due to the flood slope," the communication warned.

"Residents and businesses in the Lismore Basin may experience localised flash flooding prior to river rises.

"A number of low lying rural roads will be flooded."

In the Lismore area, based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology. it is expected the following locations will be affected:

• Low lying farm land and rural properties

• Hensley Car Park next to Sportspower near Fawcett's Bridge

• Lower Rowing Club Car Park

• Bridge St next to McKenzie Park in North Lismore

• Orion St near Simes Bridge

The communication was issued by SES at 11.15pm on Friday, February 19.

Billinudgel:

The Marshalls Creek may peak near the minor flood level (2.5m) around 3am Saturday.

The SES is expecting:

• Low lying farm land will be affected.

• Low lying causeways in the upper valley may close causing isolations.

• Rainfall run off (flash flooding) may rapidly impact low lying residential areas and

access roads.

• The Pocket Road between Red Hill and Billinudgel may be impassable for vehicles.

• Wilfred Street and Stock Route Road will close.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding in Billinudgel, Ocean Shores, South Golden

Beach and New Brighton should prepare for potential isolation.

The information was issued by the NSW SES on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 12.05am.

A severe thunderstorm warning was cancelled just before midnight by the Bureau of Meteorology.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding need to consider the following:

• If your property/business is at risk of inundation, please raise movable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.

• Secure outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you.

• Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates.

• Never drive, ride or walk through flood water.

• Farmers are advised to monitor equipment and livestock and should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder including waste and chemical containers to well above predicted flood levels.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple-0 (000) immediately.

For more information:

• Lismore Council Disaster Dashboard: Go to https://disaster.lismore.nsw.gov.au/

• Social Media: Follow NSW SES Northern Rivers and NSW SES Lismore City Unit on Facebook or monitor NSW SES website - www.ses.nsw.gov.au

• Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: Go to both www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ and www.bom.gov.au/qld/

• Radio: Listen to ABC North Coast radio 94.5FM and your local radio stations.

• Rural animal and livestock assistance: Contact Local Land Services