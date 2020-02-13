Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW APP: Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me App provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's Current Location or Dropped Pin and road Closed and Water Over Road locations.
NEW APP: Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me App provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's Current Location or Dropped Pin and road Closed and Water Over Road locations.
News

SES drops potentially life saving new app

Francis Witsenhuysen
13th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE Emergency Services have just dropped a timely and potentially life saving new mobile app called Floods Near Me NSW.

Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me app provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user’s current location or dropped pin and road closed and water over road locations.

Other l ife saving features of the app are:

  • Observed River Gauge Heights (with pinch gesture Graphs and Touch enabled historical readings)
  • Compare, Rename or make Favourite River Gauges
  • Flooded River Sections (for stations with Minor, Moderate and Major flood levels)
  • Flood Watch and Flood Warning information
  • Evacuation Warning, Evacuation Order and Evacuation All-Clear areas
  • User’s Current Location or Dropped Pin
  • Road Closed and Water Over Road locations

To view the full website head to: http://www.floodsnearme.com.au/mapfnm/index.html

Download it: http://www.floodsnearme.com.au/

app floods near me northern rivers emergency services northern rivers weather nsw ses
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLOODING: What triggers warnings on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon FLOODING: What triggers warnings on the Northern Rivers

        News WHAT causes floods and how will you know if there’s one on the way?

        CLOSURES: Road and school closures on the Northern Rivers

        CLOSURES: Road and school closures on the Northern Rivers

        News Heavy rain has caused the closure of roads and schools

        Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces delays in case

        premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces delays in case

        News A WOMAN who allegedly stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had her matter...

        What you need to know about the weather this week

        premium_icon What you need to know about the weather this week

        News Tropical cyclone likely to impact with big swells