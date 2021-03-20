SES deployed south to “help mates” through floods and rain

DEPLOYED: State Emergency Service Lismore Unit will deploy four swiftwater technicians including Harley Armstrong, to join three other flood rescue teams from the Northern Rivers who are going to the Mod-North Coast on March 19, 2021, where they will assist with flood and storm damage work.

State Emergency Services volunteers from the Northern Rivers are heading south to assist emergency services colleague impacted by severe weather including rain and flash flooding.

SES Northern Rivers Divisional Commander Sonya Marks said a total of 11 flood technicians making up four flood rescue teams from Ballina Unit, Lismore, Unit, Tweed Unit and Murwillumbah Unit are preparing to leave on Friday March 19, 2021.

She said members will be working in the Hunter and Mid-North Coast areas which have been badly affected by heavy rain, landslips, damaging winds and flooding.

“The 11 flood rescue technicians will have a boat from each unit and they will deploy later this afternoon,” she said.

“At this stage they will be working across the areas as needed.”

DOUBLE CHECK: State Emergency Service Lismore Unit will deploy four swiftwater technicians including Harley Armstrong, who double checks they have all the equipment accounted for before leaving on Friday March 19, 2021.

SES Lismore Unit Commander Lacey Loloa said four swiftwater rescue technicians will head south as soon as they complete loading all their equipment.

“We have team leader Neil Coulter, Beau Squires, Harley Armstrong and Paul Barry deploying,” she said.

“At the moment we are packing and checking all our gear.”

Mr Armstrong, 24, responded with the unit during the 2017 flood.

“We are packing equipment including first aid kits, radios, spares, personal flotation devices, throw bags containing 20m of rope and bottled water,” he said.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commander Marks will provide remote support from the Northern Rivers headquarters in Goonellabah, while SES Northern Zone Superintendent Mark Elm will travel to Taree to act as another Divisional Commander.

He said he was proud of his volunteer members who have responded at short notice to help other communities.

“We are sending as many resources as we can to an out of area deployment, we are happy to be helping our mates,” he said.

“We will also operate a division communication centre to provide support remotely by using our resources with incident management team capability as needed.”

He said that the SES remaining in the region are more than capable of dealing with any incidents that may arise.

“We still have adequate resources with personnel and equipment to address any issues,” he said.

At 1.35pm on Friday March 19, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a Severe Weather Warning forecasting heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding for the Mid North Coast and Hunter districts today (Friday) and overnight into Saturday March 29, 2021.