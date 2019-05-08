Servo worker tackled to ground, dragged inside store

ASSAULT: A woman was tackled to the ground by two thieves at a service station yesterday.

A WOMAN tried to run away when she found two men wearing balaclavas inside the BP service station at Oman Ama yesterday morning, but they tackled her to the ground.

Police are investigating the robbery and assault, calling out for help from anyone with dash cam footage or other information related to the incident.

The woman unlocked the business on the Cunningham Highway about 6.30am and the men approached her from inside the locked store.

Police say one of the men tackled her to the ground and forced her back into the store when she tried to escape.

The men demanded cash and cigarettes and left the store a short time later in a silver commodore sedan.

The car was last seen heading south on the Inglewood-Stanthorpe Rd.

The woman suffered cuts and abrasions but did not require medical attention.

Police investigators are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in the area or has dash cam vision to contact police.

If you have any information for police phone Policelink on 131 444 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000.