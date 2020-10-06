Menu
The Byron Community Centre is hosting a digital skills event for seniors for Get Online Week.
Service helping seniors get connected

Liana Boss
6th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
BYRON Community Centre will this month be helping seniors to be equipped with the tools to be comfortable online.

As part of Get Online Week, the centre will host demonstrations, presentations and personalised help with navigating the online world at Byron Theatre on Wednesday, October 21 and Byron Community Cabin in Carlyle Street on Friday, October 23 from 9am to 12pm.

Get Online Week is being held across Australia from October 19 to 25 to help seniors to build digital skills.

 

 

 

 

Digital skills tutor Lynn Porteous said access to the online world can be about connection.

"This is an amazing opportunity for seniors to improve their digital skills, feel more confident online and connect with their loved ones," Ms Porteous said.

Following the event, seniors will be encouraged to register with Be Connected and to participate in further learning through an online portal.

 

 

 

The Seniors Computer Club is currently being offered through the Byron Community Centre free of charge and runs from 9am to 11am on Friday mornings, at the Community Cabin,

"We offer assistance with navigating smartphones, tablets, iPhones and computers, while encouraging participants to complete online modules on the Be Connected website," Ms Porteous said.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own device but computers can be loaned for a month at a time, free of charge.

For more information about the Seniors Computer Club, computer loans and to book into the Get Online Week events, phone the Byron Community Centre on 02 6685 6807.

