Maggie Cooper's tropical summer salsa.
Serve up some salsa this summer

by MAGGIE COOPER, WEEKEND COOK
3rd Dec 2018 1:00 PM

Welcome to summer, with its al fresco dining, barbecues, salads and glorious tropical fruits. I've been serving this salsa, featuring papaya, pineapple, green onion and coriander for years. It's a terrific combo to serve with barbecued, grilled or pan-fried fish, prawns, chicken or pork.

TROPICAL SALSA

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

1/2 papaya, peeled and diced or substitute 1 large ripe mango

1/2 small ripe pineapple, peeled, cored and diced, or 1 lebanese cucumber, peeled and diced

1/2 bunch green onions, finely sliced, or 1/2 red capsicum, seeds removed, diced

Leaves of 1 bunch fresh coriander or mint, chopped; juice of 2 fresh limes

1 small red chilli, seeded, chopped finely (optional)

METHOD

Combine all ingredients in a glass or ceramic bowl at least two hours before serving to allow the flavours to blend. Cover and refrigerate.

Use as an accompaniment to barbecued or pan-fried fish, prawns, chicken or pork, or serve as a dip with corn chips.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

