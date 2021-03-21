‘SERIOUS RISK’: More heavy rain on way

Wet weather is set to continue, bringing heavy rain to parts of the region. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Unsettled conditions continue to bring wet weather to the Northern Rivers, and it’s not going away fast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a low pressure trough lying along the New South Wales coast is generating widespread and persistent rain in many eastern districts, along with windy conditions. This trough, in conjunction with a strong high to the south, is also bringing windy weather to higher parts of the southern ranges.

Most parts of the warning area will see the heaviest rain during the next 12 to 18 hours, however some places may continue to experience periods of heavy rain through to Monday or Tuesday.

BOM warns “very heavy rainfall, likely leading to flashflooding, presents a serious risk to the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter, Sydney Metropolitan, Illawarra, and Central Tablelands districts.

The focus of heavy rain in the next 6-12 hours will be the Mid North Coast, Blue Mountains and surrounds including western Sydney, parts of the Northern Rivers and Illawarra districts.

Roads are likely to be cut off by water, and there will be an increased risk of landslips during this period.

River catchments are relatively wet, bringing an enhanced risk of riverine flooding.

Numerous flood watches and warnings are current. Latest updates on the BOM website.

Rainfall observations according to BOM for 24 hours up to 8am today (Sunday) include:

Banora Point 97mm

Kingscliff 71mm

Chinderah 68mm

Cudgera Ck 66mm

Yelgun 67mm

Middle Pocket 76mm

Mullumbimby 66mm

Goonengerry 54mm

Kunghur 55mm

Byron Bay 18mm

Myocum 13mm

Corndale 35mm

Nashua 49mm

Houghlahans Ck 60mm

Tuckombil 33mm

Alstonville 24mm

Ballina 8.2mm

Lismore 6mm

Evans Head 38mm

Kyogle 5mm