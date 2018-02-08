Menu
Login
News

Sepultura brings heavy metal to Byron Bay

SOUTH AMERICAN: Sepultura is heavy metal band from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, formed in 1984.
SOUTH AMERICAN: Sepultura is heavy metal band from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, formed in 1984. CONTRIBUTED
Javier Encalada
by

ARMED with their latest album Machine Messiah (2017), iconic heavy metal band Sepultura is coming to the Northern Rivers.

Sepultura (Portuguese for 'grave') is a Brazilian heavy metal band.

Formed in 1984 by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, the band was a major force in the thrash metal and groove metal genres during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Sepultura has had several changes in its lineup since its formation, with Max and Igor Cavalera departing in 1996 and 2006, respectively.

Sepultura's current lineup consists of vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

Sepultura has released fourteen studio albums to date.

Their most successful records are Beneath the Remains (1989), Arise (1991), Chaos A.D. (1993) and Roots (1996).

Sepultura has sold more than three million units in the United States and almost 20 million worldwide.

Joining Sepultura in their visit to the Northern Rivers is trash metal band Death Angel.

Death Angel is an American thrash metal band from Daly City, California, initially active from 1982 to 1991 and again since 2001.

Death Angel has released eight studio albums, with the latest album, The Evil Divide, released in 2016.

The band's current line up is formed by Rob Cavestany, vocalist Mark Osegueda, Ted Aguilar, Damien Sisson and Will Carroll.

Topics:  byron bay death angel heavy metal northern rivers entertainment sepultura the northern whatson

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WAVE RAVE: Beach needs some sand back

WAVE RAVE: Beach needs some sand back

THE swell is forecast to hang around in the Bay for the rest of this week.

Lone protest against police violence

ONE OUT: Lone protester Adaja Black outside Byron Bay Police Station.

Enraged resident slams footage as police brutality

'Naked boy' beaten by officers': Byron demands answers

SHOCK ARREST: Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Mayor labels footage as "disturbing"

OPINION: Praise as pub ditches pokies

POKIE FREE: The Beach Hotel has taken the bold move to remove gaming machines.

Green MP supports removal of Gaming machines.

Local Partners