Star’s kids drop out over college scam

Actress Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has lost her Sephora deal after the FBI claimed Loughlin paid bribes to get her daughter’s into a top University.

Lori Loughlin's daughters are reportedly dropping out of the University of Southern California - after their parents were embroiled in an admissions scandal.

The daughters of TV actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli are said to have quit school because they're afraid of being bullied over the massive college admissions scam, that saw their parents accused of paying bribes to get them both admitted.

Olivia Jade, 19, and her sister, 20-year-old Isabella have been "viciously bullied" since the story emerged, TMZ reported.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli have reportedly dropped out of university following the claims their parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli bribed college admissions officials to let them into the University of Southern California. Picture: Frazer Harrison

It's the latest instalment on the fallout from the shock FBI investigation named "Varsity Blue". The scandal also involves Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and others, including CEOs, investors and lawyers, who allegedly paid millions of dollars to guarantee their children would be accepted into prestigious universities such as UCLA, Yale and Stanford.

Most recently, beauty giant Sephora ended its partnership with Olivia Jade, bringing an end to her lucrative social media career that saw her earn up to $AU70,000 per post.

Olivia Jade was reportedly earning as much as $A70,000 each time she promoted products like hairspray, make-up and invisible braces to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, The NY Post reported. She has a further 1.9 million followers on her beauty-focused YouTube channel.

Lori Loughlin with her daughters Bella (left) and Olivia Jade (right), who has been dropped from her lucrative Sephora deal after the FBI accused Lori of paying bribes to get the girls into top universities.

Whether the 19-year-old's other sponsorship deals with Amazon, TRESemmé, Smile Direct and Smashbox cosmetics continue is still unknown.

As the fallout rocked the elite community, pressure mounted on Sephora to drop Olivia Jade from their payroll.

They confirmed the news in a statement to Fox News on March 14.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," a representative for the brand confirmed.

It's been a costly experience for the beauty blogger whose parents allegedly paid $US500,000 ($A707,835) for her and her sister to gain admission to the University of Southern California.

The teen not only has lost her paid influencer status with the brand but also her own line - she released her eponymous bronzing powder palette with the superstore in December 2018,InStyle reports.

"Typically, someone who has her following on Instagram and YouTube would likely be making around $US10,000 to $US15,000 per post and per video," Stephanie Cartin, the co-CEO of social media marketing agency SocialFly, told the NY Post.

But the charmed teen gets a sizeable boost to her bottom line thanks to her famous mum who played Aunt Becky on the iconic family sitcom Full House.

"We're estimating … she's probably making a minimum of $US30,000 for a post on Instagram. It could even be upwards of $US50,000," said Ms Cartin, who has not seen any of Olivia Jade's contracts.

And those totals don't account for a cut in sales she likely receives from her sponsored-content posts.

"She's more than just a regular influencer - she has that celebrity hook with her," Ms Cartin said.

What adds to Olivia Jade's star power is her "high engagement" with her followers, which is figured by dividing the number of likes and comments on her posts by total followers.

"It's a whole different world. We don't see her on TV, but online she's very well known to the people that she's influencing," said Ms Cartin.

Olivia Jade also cashed in on her allegedly ill-gotten college status with spon-con for Amazon Prime in which she showed off her dorm room.

But in a YouTube video last year, she nonchalantly admitted she didn't "really care about school" but wanted the "experience" of "partying".

It's not just the teen who is suffering in the fallout, with Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin both angering their celebrity inner circle over the allegations.

Huffman is accused of giving $US15,000 ($A21,235) to an organisation that allegedly helped her eldest daughter cheat on her entrance exams, something several stars have called out online.