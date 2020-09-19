Sensational rugby expected as clubs seek grand final glory

In 2019 Lennox Head centre Callum Jones goes to the line against Casuarina in the FNC rugby union minor semi-final. Today the club will play first grade against Wollongbar Alstonville and Reserves against Balina.

In 2019 Lennox Head centre Callum Jones goes to the line against Casuarina in the FNC rugby union minor semi-final. Today the club will play first grade against Wollongbar Alstonville and Reserves against Balina.

ALL over the region excited players, clubs and match officials, not to mention their tribes of supporters are preparing for the most important day on the union calendar – the grand final.

Lennox Head has two chances of securing a win with it's first grade playing against Wollongbar Alstonville and Reserves lining up against Ballina at Quay’s Reserve, Ballina.

Meanwhile in the U18s, Lismore who are in mourning for teammate Eddie Allen are travelling north to take on Casuarina, a decision which speaks volumes about their courage after losing a beloved friend.

GRAND FINAL TEAM LISTS

September 19 2020, Quays Reserve, Ballina

First Grade 3.15pm

Lennox Head V Wollongbar Alstonville

Lennox Head: 1 Curtis Miles, 2 John Young, 3 Matt Liddle, 4 Mick Muir, 5 Jake Carter, 6 Hayden Blair, 7 Sunny Sheather, 8 Cal Jones (C), 9 Kel Sheather, 10 Berrick Barnes, 11 Martin McNamara, 12 Sam Stewart, 13 Callum S Jones, 14 Tas DeGroot, 15 Zak Condon, 16 Angus Langfield, 17 Joe Daley, 18 Harry Bungate, 19 Dylan McKissock, 20 Riley Wilson, 21 Zac Beecher, 22 Brad Lees, 23 TBA

Coaches: Rob Fish, Doc Tredinnick

V

Wollongbar Alstonville: 1 Jaiden Reginato, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Benji Tiatia, 4 Lloyd Morgan, 5 Josh Galbraith, 6 Zac Hyatt, 7 Austin Markwort, 8 Steven Mison, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen (C), 11 Bodi Smith, 12 Jake Lubrano, 13 Rory Collings, 14 James Vidler, 15 Sam Kerry, 16 Brandan Whitney, 17 Matthew Wright, 18 Hamish Millane, 19 Jake Pennisi, 20 Angus Levot, 21 Matt Nean, 22 Connor Storck, 23 Vincent Chee

Coach: Paul Jeffery

Referee: Matthew Clayton

Assistant Referees: Will Palmer, Peter Campbell

Reserve Grade 1pm

Ballina V Lennox Head

Ballina: 1. Nathan Groves, 2 Tim Chapman, 3 Al Barrett, 4 Brad Grono, 5 Zane Barrett, 6 Stan Lolohea, 7 Luke Kliese, 8 Ryan Hamilton, 9 Paul Lynch, 10 Nick Brydon, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Joel Staude, 13 Billy Dwane, 14 Nat Hooper, 15 Rick Randall, 16 TBA, 17 Callan Vanderstok, 18 Keanu Francis, 19 Jack Hayden, 20 Beau Milner, 21 Jeral Milner, 22 Michael Kennedy, 23 Harley Armstrong

Coach: Chris Long

V

Lennox Head: 1 Kurt Orlanno, 2 Brad McGoulrick, 3 Isaac Wilson, 4 Lachlan Jones, 5 James Pearson (C), 6 Willis Parker, 7 Rowan Morgan, 8 Jack Tyndall, 9 Eli Carr, 10 Harry Fettell, 11 Tom McEvoy, 12 Paul Crozier, 13 Justin Bleakley, 14 Lachlan Gardnir, 15 Jack Norman, 16 Ethan Martin, 17 Jorelle Yock, 18 Keith Pickett, 19 Elijah Wilson, 20 Steve Maginnity, 21 Mason Hilyard, 22 Beau Glindeman, 23 Jordan Chapman

Coach: James Pearson

Referee: Graham Cook

Assistant Referees: Peter Brown, Rod McPhillips

Colts U18s

Lismore V Casuarina

Casuarina at noon.

Lismore: 1. Nick Forzan, 2. Mitchell. Cox, 3. Linden. Thorpe, 4. Isaac. MacLean, 5. Zack Byrne, 6. Shannon. Day, 7. Gabe. Taylor, 8. Ryan. Wolton (captain), 9. Marko. Adonov,

10. Jack. Taylor, 11. Braiden. Albertini, 18. Kal. Naulivou, 13. Brayden. Nielsen, 14. Perry Daly, 15. Blair. Ryan, 16. Jack. Ellmore, Coach. Josh Creighton, Manager Angus McDougall.

Casuarina: 1. Zac Hanna, 2. Noah Barnao, 3. Willis Coetzee, 4. Will Anderson, 5. Aidan Laybutt, 6. Ethan Kingston, 7. Corban Maxwell, 8. Ellis Hanna, 9. Kellan Murphy, 10. Harry Hall, 11. Cain Bird, 12. Tuveia Leon, 13. Jackson Schloss, 14. Aidan Brown, 15. Oscar Sims, 16. Sasha Jones, 17. Jacob Hall, Coach: Col Sims.