Sensational rugby expected as clubs seek grand final glory
ALL over the region excited players, clubs and match officials, not to mention their tribes of supporters are preparing for the most important day on the union calendar – the grand final.
Lennox Head has two chances of securing a win with it's first grade playing against Wollongbar Alstonville and Reserves lining up against Ballina at Quay’s Reserve, Ballina.
Meanwhile in the U18s, Lismore who are in mourning for teammate Eddie Allen are travelling north to take on Casuarina, a decision which speaks volumes about their courage after losing a beloved friend.
GRAND FINAL TEAM LISTS
September 19 2020, Quays Reserve, Ballina
First Grade 3.15pm
Lennox Head V Wollongbar Alstonville
Lennox Head: 1 Curtis Miles, 2 John Young, 3 Matt Liddle, 4 Mick Muir, 5 Jake Carter, 6 Hayden Blair, 7 Sunny Sheather, 8 Cal Jones (C), 9 Kel Sheather, 10 Berrick Barnes, 11 Martin McNamara, 12 Sam Stewart, 13 Callum S Jones, 14 Tas DeGroot, 15 Zak Condon, 16 Angus Langfield, 17 Joe Daley, 18 Harry Bungate, 19 Dylan McKissock, 20 Riley Wilson, 21 Zac Beecher, 22 Brad Lees, 23 TBA
Coaches: Rob Fish, Doc Tredinnick
V
Wollongbar Alstonville: 1 Jaiden Reginato, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Benji Tiatia, 4 Lloyd Morgan, 5 Josh Galbraith, 6 Zac Hyatt, 7 Austin Markwort, 8 Steven Mison, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen (C), 11 Bodi Smith, 12 Jake Lubrano, 13 Rory Collings, 14 James Vidler, 15 Sam Kerry, 16 Brandan Whitney, 17 Matthew Wright, 18 Hamish Millane, 19 Jake Pennisi, 20 Angus Levot, 21 Matt Nean, 22 Connor Storck, 23 Vincent Chee
Coach: Paul Jeffery
Referee: Matthew Clayton
Assistant Referees: Will Palmer, Peter Campbell
Reserve Grade 1pm
Ballina V Lennox Head
Ballina: 1. Nathan Groves, 2 Tim Chapman, 3 Al Barrett, 4 Brad Grono, 5 Zane Barrett, 6 Stan Lolohea, 7 Luke Kliese, 8 Ryan Hamilton, 9 Paul Lynch, 10 Nick Brydon, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Joel Staude, 13 Billy Dwane, 14 Nat Hooper, 15 Rick Randall, 16 TBA, 17 Callan Vanderstok, 18 Keanu Francis, 19 Jack Hayden, 20 Beau Milner, 21 Jeral Milner, 22 Michael Kennedy, 23 Harley Armstrong
Coach: Chris Long
V
Lennox Head: 1 Kurt Orlanno, 2 Brad McGoulrick, 3 Isaac Wilson, 4 Lachlan Jones, 5 James Pearson (C), 6 Willis Parker, 7 Rowan Morgan, 8 Jack Tyndall, 9 Eli Carr, 10 Harry Fettell, 11 Tom McEvoy, 12 Paul Crozier, 13 Justin Bleakley, 14 Lachlan Gardnir, 15 Jack Norman, 16 Ethan Martin, 17 Jorelle Yock, 18 Keith Pickett, 19 Elijah Wilson, 20 Steve Maginnity, 21 Mason Hilyard, 22 Beau Glindeman, 23 Jordan Chapman
Coach: James Pearson
Referee: Graham Cook
Assistant Referees: Peter Brown, Rod McPhillips
Colts U18s
Lismore V Casuarina
Casuarina at noon.
Lismore: 1. Nick Forzan, 2. Mitchell. Cox, 3. Linden. Thorpe, 4. Isaac. MacLean, 5. Zack Byrne, 6. Shannon. Day, 7. Gabe. Taylor, 8. Ryan. Wolton (captain), 9. Marko. Adonov,
10. Jack. Taylor, 11. Braiden. Albertini, 18. Kal. Naulivou, 13. Brayden. Nielsen, 14. Perry Daly, 15. Blair. Ryan, 16. Jack. Ellmore, Coach. Josh Creighton, Manager Angus McDougall.
Casuarina: 1. Zac Hanna, 2. Noah Barnao, 3. Willis Coetzee, 4. Will Anderson, 5. Aidan Laybutt, 6. Ethan Kingston, 7. Corban Maxwell, 8. Ellis Hanna, 9. Kellan Murphy, 10. Harry Hall, 11. Cain Bird, 12. Tuveia Leon, 13. Jackson Schloss, 14. Aidan Brown, 15. Oscar Sims, 16. Sasha Jones, 17. Jacob Hall, Coach: Col Sims.