Seniors' street art program receives national praise

A BOLD initiative that saw a motley crew of senior citizens give their residential village bus a funky makeover has been formally recognised for smashing negative stereotypes of older people.

Aged care provider Feros Care won the advertising category at Monday night's Ministerial Advisory Council on Ageing (MACA) Media Awards at Sydney's Australian Museum for its hugely popular 'Pimp My Ride' program, which received national exposure earlier this year.

The awards seek to challenge negative stereotypes of older people by highlighting examples of balanced and realistic media reporting on older people and ageing.

The Feros Care program saw 20 of its Byron Bay residential village residents aged 80 to 97 attending street art workshops before painting the bus they use for social outings and transport.

Feros Care CEO Jennene Buckley said the MACA Media Award was particularly satisfying as the initiative had grown organically.

"We are always looking at ways to empower seniors to grow bold and it was from that motivation that Pimp My Ride was born,” she said.

"While a very colourful bus was the end result, our residents were able to enjoy a series of workshops with a renowned Byron Bay street artist that introduced them to an art form and world that had previously been foreign to them.

"The fact we captured their journey along the way allowed us to create an incredible video and subsequently receive this tremendous honour from MACA, but the highlight for us was seeing the seniors step out of their comfort zones and try something new.”

The 'pimped' Toyota Commuta bus has become a familiar sight on the streets of Byron Bay, with the initiative proving such a success that Feros Care has submitted grant applications to fund future 'arts in ageing' programs for seniors in the community.

Ms Buckley said Pimp My Ride had also left a lasting impact on Feros Care staff.

"Winning this award brings back memories of a wonderful time,” she said.

"One day a group of residents even rocked up at the workshops blasting music from the Beastie Boys.

"They had so much energy and enthusiasm for the project and to see them not only try but wholeheartedly embrace new challenges was inspiring.”