Seniors expo and more in Mullum

SENIOR FUN: The Ukueles play each Tuesday at the Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre and will be performing at the Seniors Expo.

DOING more together is the theme of this year's Seniors Week and there will be plenty to do together when Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre and Byron Shire Council host the Byron Shire Seniors Expo from 9am-12.30pm next Tuesday at Mullumbimby Civic Centre.

As well as the announcement of the Positive Ageing Awards, there will be a huge range of activities and services to inspire and discover.

From 9am, there will be gentle Chi Gong followed by Welcome to Country from Delta Kay. The Positive Ageing Awards will then be presented by Mayor Simon Richardson, followed by a delicious morning tea/brunch served by the Mullumbimby Country Women's Association.

There will be entertainment from 77-year-old stand-up comedian June Hordern, local musician Peter Haddock will be singing Beatles classics, the Ukuleles will be playing with John Nelson and the CWA choir will get everyone singing.

The day will round off with the seniors swing dancers and NIA dancers.

For more events around the shire during Seniors Festival, March 6-10, go to Byron Bay Community Centre's website at www.byroncentre.com.au.