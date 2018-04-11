Menu
Login
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Athletes from the Falkland Islands play with popular Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at the Games village. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Commonwealth Games

Sold out Borobi going for big bucks online

by Kirstin Payne
11th Apr 2018 7:57 PM

SOLD out Borobi plush toys are being peddled online for more than double their original price.

The blue mascot can be found at prices of up to $113.50 on eBay.

Despite the hefty fee, the toy remains popular with requests for sales scattered across Gumtree and other social networking sites.

The mascot is not the only piece of Commonwealth Games merchandise that has grown in value since the launch of the Games.

Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.
Borobi merchandise for sale on eBay at $113.50.

Collectable Borobi pins are up for sale at $15.50 a piece while a Commonwealth Games themed cookie cutter sets has been priced at $51.

Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
Borobi sellout! Empty shelves at the Commonwealth Games Super Store.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.
A 20cm Borobi has attracted 23 bids and reached $102.50 on eBay.

Related Items

borobi borobi plush commonwealth games

Top Stories

    EDITORIAL: Welcome to the Futuretorium

    EDITORIAL: Welcome to the Futuretorium

    News JUST like at the Ponds Institute we are cranking out a slew of outcomes based future focussed ideas that are going to kick some serious community asset.

    Scriven named football vollie of the month

    Scriven named football vollie of the month

    News Scriven named vollie of the month.

    Railway Park funds secured

    Railway Park funds secured

    News Railway Park Reno to go ahead.

    Kendrick Lamar, Lorde headline Splendour in the Grass

    Kendrick Lamar, Lorde headline Splendour in the Grass

    News HUGE line-up announced for 2018 music festival.

    Local Partners