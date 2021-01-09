‘Selfish’ detail in receipt sparks fury

One dad's attempt at pandemic humour has seriously backfired after he shared the lengthy receipt he received after going for a "lockdown shop" on TikTok.

In a video that has been viewed more than 2.1 million times British man Jay @jayandemalou shared a short clip of him panning down his grocery shopping receipt to the Star Wars opening credits music.

"Most men in the UK will understand," he captioned the clip.

"When the wife says she needs a 'lockdown shop'."

The man showed off his massive shop receipt. Picture: TikTok.

But while the video was clearly intended to be a funny jab at the panic buying that has hit the UK as it was placed into its third national lockdown, many people didn't see the funny side.

Like in Australia, panic buying in Britain has seen supermarket shelves depleted of essential food items and toiletry products like toilet paper.

People accused him of "panic buying when you don't need to" and said his big shop was "selfish".

"Lucky for those who can afford excessive shopping … Nice of them to be thoughtful and empty the shelves for those who can't," one person wrote.

RELATED: Disturbing note to topless sunbather

"That will be all the wee pensioners going without now that the panic buying has commenced," another wrote.

"Selfish comes to mind, glad we are thinking of others during the pandemic," one commented.

Others were also critical of what he bought, with his shop consisting of items like cheese, mash, baked beans and sausage rolls.



"Am I the only one struggling to find a meal in that shopping," one person wrote, while another sniped: "Bro where is the fruit and veg?!?"

Jay soon responded to the criticism, denying that he had been panic buying.

"Show me the panic buying? That's a family shop to last 4/5 days … we're a big family stuck in the house … need plenty snacks," he wrote in response to one comment.

He also said that his family "use local fruit and veg shop instead of supermarket" to buy their fresh food.

Originally published as 'Selfish' detail in receipt sparks fury