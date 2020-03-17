Selfies banned, cinemas half-full and 1.5m rule enforced

A sporting club has banned selfies, footy spectators have been told to keep 1.5m apart and cinemas are limiting screenings to half-full theatres.

CINEMAS will screen movies to half-full theatres to force patrons to sit further apart, as kids' sporting clubs ban spectators and selfies.

Dendy Cinemas today emailed customers that the coronavirus crisis had forced "precautionary measures''.

"We have taken steps to reduce our seat count to no more than 50 per cent of seats available per auditorium, as well as implementing staggered seating procedures,'' it said.

Cinema numbers will be limited to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of all high traffic areas and commonly-touched surfaces throughout the day.

"We encourage our customers to … use 'tap and go' card payments at the box office and candy bar.''

The cinema chain asked patrons to stay home if they have any flu symptoms or have travelled overseas in the past 14 days.

Palace Cinemas said it had made seating changes "to allow for gaps between customers'' and was wiping down and sanitising seats between each movie session.

It has cancelled late-night sessions, with the last movies to start at 7pm.

The Downey Park Netball Association has suspended the first two rounds of fixtures on March 28 and April 4, and some clubs yesterday cancelled training sessions.

It has also banned girls from taking "selfies'', hugging, kissing or shaking hands.

Football Queensland has asked parents, friends and siblings to stay away from kids' soccer matches and training sessions.

In a memo, it says children should be "accompanied by not more than one parent or guardian, if possible''.

"Only attend as close as practical to the start of any football activity and leave as practically possible after,'' it says.

"Only essential participants should attend football activities ie players, coaches, match officials, staff and volunteers involved in operations and parents/guardians of participants.''

Football Queensland says spectators should keep 1.5m apart.

"If watching football and confined to a small area nearby other people, seek to move around the facility to avoid close contact with others,'' it says.

Westfield shopping centres have placed hand sanitisers at concierge desks, and "increased the routine cleaning of frequently touched hard services''.