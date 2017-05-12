News

Self-sufficient delicious

Kate O'Neill | 11th May 2017 4:41 PM
MARKETS: Byron Spice Palace owners Duska Jefed and Rob Cullinan in their garden at The Pocket with new baby daughter, Ginger.
MARKETS: Byron Spice Palace owners Duska Jefed and Rob Cullinan in their garden at The Pocket with new baby daughter, Ginger. Kate O'Neill

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DUSKA Jefed and Rob Cullinan have always been keen to keep their food miles low.

Since they started their farmers' market stall Byron Spice Palace nine years ago, the ingredients for their fresh seasonal dips and sauces have always been sourced direct from local farmers at the markets they attend.

"I've always liked the idea that we could meet the farmers at the market and there was no food miles. They were going to the market and we were going to the market, and we could just pick and choose straight from them,” Rob said.

"Rather than it coming from Brisbane or wherever, we could see what was good at the market, what's fresh, and we could buy that to make our dips accordingly.”

Eighteen months ago, Rob and Duska decided to take the low food miles concept a step further by moving from their hilly Ocean Shores block to a flat half-acre at The Pocket, where they have set up their own organic gardens to supply their business.

There they grow basil and coriander for their pestos, chillies for their harissa pastes, beetroot for their beetroot, mint and almond dip, ginger for their satay sauce, and pumpkin for their roast pumpkin dip.

They've also planted lemon trees to supply fresh juice for their dips and to make preserved lemons.

"Now it's 30m from our vegie patch to our kitchen, so it's fresh, it's low food miles, we know we're growing a beautiful organic product and we feel good about that,” said Duska.

They still supplement with produce from the markets, and ingredients like macadamias for their dukkah blends and home-made baklava will continue to come from other local farmers, but they're working towards being self-sufficient.

Meanwhile, they've recently expanded their family, welcoming baby Ginger - a sister for their older children, Polly, 8, and Sunny, 10, - and they are celebrating where their family and business are right now.

  • Find Byron Spice Palace at the Mullumbimby and New Brighton farmers' markets.
Byron Shire News

Topics:  mullumbimby farmers markets new brighton markets spice palace

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

BYRON couple who created headlines with artistic Instagram posts and newsletters describing their most intimate, sexual moments together, have called it quits.

Young baseballers go in batting for US prize

The Southern Mariners from Victoria, who will again be one of the teams to beat in the Australian Senior League baseball championship at Albert Park in Lismore. PHOTO: BASEBALL AUSTRALIA

Tournament in Lismore offers winners a trip to the United States

Green group questions DPI bycatch figures

Death nets: On April 23, 2017, divers from the Sea Shepherd vessel Grey Nurse, observed a decomposed mobula ray. The group are now questioning how often the shark nets were effectively checked. by DPI contractors.

Marine life identification concern in bycatch reports

They're back! Great white sharks return to local waters

APEX PREDATOR: Great white sharks are back in local waters.

Zero great whites were caught in the trial meshing program

Local Partners

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

BYRON couple who created headlines with artistic Instagram posts and newsletters describing their most intimate, sexual moments together, have called it quits.

Aussies do the business

Back row from left, Paul Lead- beatter (Over-60s), Marlene Turvey (Over-40s manager), Tracy Bradford (Over-40s), Renee Dunstan (Over-35s) and Wayne Porter (Over-50s); front row, Tracey Makings (Over-45s), Sam Peiti (Over-40s) and Helen Rankin-Jarvie (Over-50s).

FNC helps Australia retain Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Trophy

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

For M. E. Baird, the music comes after the fall

ON STAGE: Bangalow musician M. E. Baird.

M. E. Baird is offering a gig at Tintenbar Hall

Favorite local band Tora is back with new music

FOUR: Electronic band Tora are Jo Loewenthal, Jai Piccone, Thorne Davis and Shaun Johnston.

Tora! Tora! Tora!

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

NETFLIX refused to carry controversial documentary The Red Pill. The film will be screened in Nimbin on May 19.

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

The Chaser's Craig Reucassel is at war with waste

Craig Reucassel in a scene from the TV series War on Waste.

TV presenter wants us to think twice about the waste we create.

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,275,000 to...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $2,695,000

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!