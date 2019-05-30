Menu
Login
James Segeyaro will miss the the Brisbane Broncos's round-13 clash against the Titants.
James Segeyaro will miss the the Brisbane Broncos's round-13 clash against the Titants.
Rugby League

Segeyaro banned for a week by Broncos over drink-driving

by Fox Sports staff writers
30th May 2019 5:26 PM

TWO games into his Broncos career, Brisbane recruit James Segeyaro will serve a one-match ban after his low-range drink-driving offence.

Segeyaro will be unavailable for the Broncos' next game, against the Titans in Round 13, and required to complete a traffic offender course and 40 hours of community service.

The NRL Integrity Unit has signed off on Segeyaro's punishment.

The 28-year-old apologised for his actions in a meeting with the NRL's Karyn Murphy on Wednesday.

Segeyaro was pulled over by police on Monday morning and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.027.

The former Sharks rake is a P-plate driver, who require an alcohol level of zero.

Segeyaro signed with the Broncos only three weeks ago for the rest of 2019, after struggling to get game time at the Sharks behind brothers Jayden and Blayke Brailey.

More Stories

brisbane broncos cronulla sharks james segeyaro nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Who gives a flying fox?

    Who gives a flying fox?

    News Byron Shire Council and the NSW Government have teamed up to tackle the endangered species.

    Newrybar floodplain receives a make over

    Newrybar floodplain receives a make over

    News 10 hectares are slated to receive revegetation and replanting.

    Rams play Rovers for redemption

    Rams play Rovers for redemption

    News Reveral of fortune for comp leaders

    Whales soon on their way

    Whales soon on their way

    News Wave Rave with Gaz