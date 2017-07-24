Seen and heard at Splendour 2017

CREATIVE: Sherradin Thomas, from Gippsland, at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

THIS are the bits and pieces of funny, strange and unique people, behaviours and things we saw and heard this year:

Thugs: Being young and drunk explains much foolish behaviour, but teens trying to steal drums owned by local African drumming musicians, who were sharing their culture and entertaining hundreds at the World Village, was the lowest thing we saw throughout the festival. The grace and politeness the African drummers showed while recovering their instruments was just what we needed to regain our trust in the human race.

Nudity: One thing is to show off your bare upper body covered in glitter, another very different one is to drop your pants (and undies) in front of a performing artist. One very naughty festival goer jumped on top of a rubbish bin and pulled the stunt while Gold Coast hit artist Amy Shark was on stage on Sunday at G W McLennan stage. Security got the prankster down and dragged him away from the scene.

Drugs: It may not be a good idea to carry your phone around with a message on screen asking people if they sell illegal drugs, right in front of a group of NSW Police officers. Hashtag #endofyourfestival.

Art: Splendour gains more and more layers to it the more art it gets. It just makes the festival into a cultural experience for young people. From Happy Kanye, The Gateway to Picklee's Funeral Parlour, the arts program this year was curated by internationally-renowned installation artist Craig Walsh.

Fashion: This year festival punters decided to go all the way with their festival fashion and no trend was left behind - from manbraiding to meggings, see-through outfits, jorts, body painting, novelty suits and even onesies, they were all there.

The rise of the alpha-girl: It only started happening last year but it was obvious during 2017: the alpha-girl is here to stay and that's a great thing. They were not just happy to walk around bare-chested with their bare-chested male friends, they also commanded their groups, took care of their mates and picked up male and female friends on their shoulders in the moshpit.

The end of ageism: Up until a couple of years ago, parents with children or people over 35 years of age were look at with disdain and even mocked at music festivals in Australia. This Splendour was different. People were happy, fun and engaging, and age was not an issue, while children were always received with joy.

Selfies: Given that selfie sticks were banned from Splendour, the ubiquitous selfie became much more bearable to witness.

See you next year.