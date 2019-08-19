Seeking a vision splendid of a classic beach town

THE 15th Annual Brunswick Heads Photo Competition is well under way. This year's theme is 'Icons of Brunswick Heads'.

"Adults and kids are invited to enter. There are some great prizes to be won including $500 cash prize for overall winner, $250 for adult winner, $100 for child winner and $100 for the Justine Elliot (MP) prize,” organiser Cherie Heale said.

"The word 'icon' originally referred to devotional images painted on tiny wooden panels but more recently has come to mean anything that symbolises something popular, famous or representative of a particular place, time or movement - think of the peace symbol and the '60s.”

In the context of the photo competition, the idea is to capture an the unique identity, flavour and characteristics of Bruns within these three categories: Natural, Human and Man-Made Icon.

The last day to get your entries in is Saturday, August 31. And keep an eye out for the Town Photo Exhibition that kicks off on September 7.

Go to the website www.brunswickheads.org.au and click the Photo Comp 2019 tab to enter, or drop in to the Visitor Centre at 7 Park St, Brunswick Heads.