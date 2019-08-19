Menu
Login
WINNER: This picture won the Tamara Smith (MP) prize at the 2018 competition.
WINNER: This picture won the Tamara Smith (MP) prize at the 2018 competition. J Miller
News

Seeking a vision splendid of a classic beach town

19th Aug 2019 10:43 AM

THE 15th Annual Brunswick Heads Photo Competition is well under way. This year's theme is 'Icons of Brunswick Heads'.

"Adults and kids are invited to enter. There are some great prizes to be won including $500 cash prize for overall winner, $250 for adult winner, $100 for child winner and $100 for the Justine Elliot (MP) prize,” organiser Cherie Heale said.

"The word 'icon' originally referred to devotional images painted on tiny wooden panels but more recently has come to mean anything that symbolises something popular, famous or representative of a particular place, time or movement - think of the peace symbol and the '60s.”

In the context of the photo competition, the idea is to capture an the unique identity, flavour and characteristics of Bruns within these three categories: Natural, Human and Man-Made Icon.

The last day to get your entries in is Saturday, August 31. And keep an eye out for the Town Photo Exhibition that kicks off on September 7.

Go to the website www.brunswickheads.org.au and click the Photo Comp 2019 tab to enter, or drop in to the Visitor Centre at 7 Park St, Brunswick Heads.

brunswick heads brunswick heads visitor centre photographic competiton
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Orangutans need our help to survive

    Orangutans need our help to survive

    News Learn how you can help save these beautiful creatures when renowned conservation experts to speak in Mullumbimby

    Vote now to get funding for a pump track for Suffolk Park

    Vote now to get funding for a pump track for Suffolk Park

    News Suffolk Park kids need your support to secure some important funding

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    TV MAFS‘ Susie Bradley removed from Todd Carney’s game after clash

    Game on as finals approach

    Game on as finals approach

    News Ladder leaders close in Prems soccer competition.