Subscribe
Pets & Animals

See why these pooches have 140k Insta-followers

by Rosemary Ball
28th Feb 2020 6:15 AM
TWO Gold Coast mini dachshunds have taken the online world by storm and now reveal the secret to their success.

River, 4, and Sebastian, 2, have more than 139,000 Instagram followers and are famous for kayaking, fishing and spending days at the beach.

Owner, Mia Riekert with Sebastian and River. Picture: Jerad Williams
Their owner Mia Riekert said the dogs were often paid up to $500 per post to promote pet products but the account was "more than just that".

"I started the Instagram page not only as an outlet for the never-ending stream of photos of in my camera roll, but also as a way to channel my creativity and love for photography," she said.

"It is also nice to think people all over the world fall in love with her sweet little face everyday."

 

Australia's first pet influencer agency Remarkable Pets opened in Sydney in 2016 and markets pooches for Woolworths, Petbarn, Universal, and eBay.

Managing director Natalie Giddings said she started the business after "pets gained a big following on Instagram, which became nearly on par with human social influencers".

"It is not uncommon for everyday people to start an Instagram profile for their puppy… but few will make it into professional setting as it takes a lot of work," she said.

The pair are famous for kayaking, fishing and spending days at the beach. Photo: Supplied.
Ms Giddings said her top tips for creating a successful account was to add personality and humour to each post, take decent photos, post regularly, use relevant hashtags, and engage with other accounts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

@river_the_mini_dachshund has more than 139,000 followers. Photo: Supplied.
