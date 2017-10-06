News

See this Byron 'sea guardian' on the big screen

GUARDIAN: Marine biologist Lucas Handley.
GUARDIAN: Marine biologist Lucas Handley. CONTRIBUTED
Javier Encalada
by

HALF of all marine life has been lost in the last 40 years.

By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish.

Blue, a film by director Karina Holden, takes audiences on a journey into the ocean realm, witnessing a critical moment in time when the marine world is on a precipice.

The film features passionate advocates for ocean preservation.

One of them is Byron-raised Lucas Handley, a marine biologist worried about the ocean's future.

"The ocean has always seemed a place of limitless supply, infinitely bountiful," he said.

"No one ever imagined that we could do anything to harm the ocean: by what we put into it... or by what we took out of it."

Marine biologist Lucas Handley takes an underwater selfie with children in the Solomon Islands. He stars in the movie Blue.
Marine biologist Lucas Handley takes an underwater selfie with children in the Solomon Islands. He stars in the movie Blue. Lucas Handley

Blue takes audiences into Handley's world, where the story of our changing ocean is unfolding.

Besides the marine biologist, the film features people defending habitats, campaigning for smarter fishing, combating marine pollution and fighting for the protection of keystone species.

At Pighouse Flicks from this Saturday. For details visit bbff.com.au.

 

Here is a short film about Handley's work in Tonga.

Related Items

Topics:  blue byron bay film festival 2017 conservationism environmental conservation lucas handley northern rivers entertainment whatson

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Should illegal campers be fined?: POLL RESULTS

Should illegal campers be fined?: POLL RESULTS

THERE was a strong response to our poll regarding whether or not to fine campers.

$73,000 for our charities thanks to eclectic event

THE Nudge Nudge Wink Wink events are held at the Billinudgel Hotel.

Nudge Nudge Wink Wink broke the record with $10,500 raised

CRISIS: Tourist town at 'breaking point'

Breaking point has been reached between Byron Bay residents and its annual influx of 2.2 million visitors.

Backlash over comedian's anti-tourism comments

Putting coloured lights on your car might cost you $2000

Police are warning against using coloured lights on vehicles.

Failure to comply could earn you a defect notice

Local Partners