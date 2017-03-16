See Ocean Shores Northern Lights

BYRON Youth Service (BYS) is launching an exciting new initiative Northern Lights from 4-7pm this Friday at the Ocean Shores Community Centre.

"Over the previous month, BYS has engaged in consultation with community members, organisations, businesses, services and young people in the north of the shire to ask what locals would like to see happen for young people in the area,” said Karim Kaufman from BYS.

"The overwhelming feedback is that while the Shire as a whole is gaining in its reputation as a top tourism destination, young people are missing out.

"They cited lack of transport, and no central areas to meet and spend time together as a critical point of concern for young people in the north of the Shire.

In response, BYS is piloting the Northern Lights initiative, to provide programs and activities for young people 14 to 18 years old to be held at the Ocean Shores Community Centre.

This fine week pilot program will also provide young people from Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads, Ocean Shores and South Golden Beach with transport and access to services.

BYS would like to extend an invitation to young people in the Northern part of the Byron Shire to the launch this Friday.

For more information on transport, please call Karim Kaufman on 66857777 or 0490669938.