Pets & Animals

See the list of NSW Top Dogs contenders

29th Feb 2020 1:29 PM

 

The apawslause has been deafening. The votes are in. The red carpet has been rolled out.

Every dog will have its day, especially if they're a finalist in the Dogs of Oz Top Dog competition.

So, here are the contendersfrom NSW who stood tall, tail erect and caught the judges attention.

But who is going to make the national shortlist for the top prize? Who has the most pawsome profile; the cutest characteristics, the most loveable demeanour?

SEE THE CONTENDERS HERE

Photos
View Gallery

With over 3000 entries from across Australia, choosing Australia's Top Dog has not been easy as dogs big and small, scruffy and smooth, and purebred and mutt, all entered for their chance to take the crown as Australia's Top of Oz.

The eventual winner will receive a morning makeover on The Morning Show from a Pooch Perfect groomer; a $5000 voucher from our friends at Petbarn PLUS you'll also receive return flights to Sydney and one nights accommodation at Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour for you and your dog.

Check back in for the Top 50 on Monday, March 2 to cast your vote for Australia's Top Dog.

competition dogs of oz pets and animals

