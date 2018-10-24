Menu
Login
A security guard was assaulted with a pair of boots at a shopping centre in Ballina.
A security guard was assaulted with a pair of boots at a shopping centre in Ballina. JULIAN SMITH
Crime

Security guard assaulted with a pair of boots

24th Oct 2018 5:53 AM | Updated: 11:26 AM

A SECURITY guard was assaulted at a Ballina shopping centre yesterday.

Police allege the security guard approached a 40-year-old man at Ballina Fair at 8am yesterday and had cause to ask him to leave the location.

Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond Police District said the man refused to do so, then swung a pair of boots he was holding in a round-house swing which struck the guard on the side of his head.

Police arrived and arrested the 40-year old.

At Ballina Police station he was charged with assault and intimidation. He will appear in Ballina Local Court in April. #BallinaCrime

assault ballina court crime editors picks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    News BYRON Bay Schoolies HUB receive grant to provide much-needed expert training

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    News Bangalow Show set to be a huge affair

    Credits roll on film festival

    Credits roll on film festival

    News Film festival ends with a flourish

    Showgirls and show stars

    Showgirls and show stars

    News Mullum youth representing their town

    Local Partners