Secrets Kmart doesn’t want you to know

A former Kmart employee has shared her insider knowledge on the sneaky ways to save cash while shopping at the cult chain store.

Sydney video producer Rita Kaminski, 23, worked at Kmart during high school while she was aged 15 to 19, and claims to know a thing or two about getting more bang for your buck while shopping there.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel in January, which boasts about 3000 subscribers, Ms Kaminski imparted a list of Kmart hacks to "get the best deals" to her followers.

Rita Kaminski has shared what she remembers of her time as a Kmart employee.

RETURNS

Ms Kaminski said most Kmart employees don't have a problem returning or refunding items if you're not happy with them.

"When you go to return something, most of the time they're just going to return it for you," she said.

"You might not even have to have the receipt …"

PRICES ALWAYS DROP

Ms Kaminski said it was always helpful to stay on top of when items dropped in price, to purchase them at their cheapest.

One way to do this was to "befriend someone who works at Kmart".

"If you don't have someone who works at Kmart, just keep going into the store to check," she said.

According to the former Kmart worker, "a lot of things always change price".

"If something is not on the catalogue, but you've seen it around for a really long time, dude, they go on sale for, like, $1," she said.

She recalled a time when the entire book section in her local store went on sale for 20 cents each as an example.

FLIPPING

If you are a person who likes to buy things in bulk, then sell them on again - a hobby known as "flipping" - then Ms Kaminski said Kmart was the perfect hunting ground.

"If you're into flipping, go into the books, clothes and makeup," she said.

According to the Kmart guru, that's where you'll always find items on sale.

LEARN ABOUT BARCODES

Ms Kaminski said barcodes were the key to knowing which items were discounted.

"The last digit on the barcode changes after every new season," she said.

"So, if there are two toasters that look exactly the same, and the last digit of one barcode is eight and the other is nine, the one with the eight should be cheaper."

POST-HOLIDAY SALES

The best time to nab a bargain is straight after major holidays.

These include Christmas, Easter and (obviously) Boxing Day.

She also said that prices tend to get slashed in-between campaign periods such as "Back to School".

FINDING STOCK

When asking for extra stock, Ms Kaminski says there usually was "always extra stock that exists".

"If you are asking for electronics, you will be probably be very lucky and everything will be in a certain spot at the back of the store," she said.

"Kmart workers can find electronics much faster."

ELECTRONICS WORKERS

According to the former electronics department worker, the best time to get expert advice from Kmart staff was on a weekday, between 8am and 5pm.

"That block of time is golden Kmart time," she said.

News.com.au has contacted Kmart for comment about Ms Kaminski's claims.