Secret behind Adele’s 44kg weight loss

Adele's former personal trainer has revealed the fitness regime the star turned to as a way of helping her shed 44 kg.

Camilla Goodis - known as the Brazillian body wizard - is a pilates instructor, one who counts the wife of Robbie Williams among her lean and toned clients.

She said while today Adele couldn't look better, when the pair met in 2013, the hitmaker "hated exercise" - and needed special coaching to turn this around.

"Adele had just had her baby, so the exercise had to be very gentle. Pilates was perfect for her," the 36-year-told the publication.

"She said she'd done pilates before, in London, and she was very appreciative."

The Brazillan instructor and the star met in Los Angeles after Robbie William's wife Ayda Field asked if she would be interested in training "one of her best friends".

"The funny thing was, I hadn't caught her name and I didn't recognise her at the time," Ms Goodis said.

"She wasn't wearing make-up or her eyelashes and was wearing sweatpants and a loose top.

Camila Goodis, 36, helped Adele transform her figure through pilates. Picture: Instagram/Camila Goodis

"After she left, I mentioned to Ayda that she looked a little bit like Adele. Ayda gave me this look and thought it was hilarious."

Months later, when Adele returned to Los Angeles, Ms Goodis trained her again, however, she said at the time it was apparent the star wasn't a fitness fanatic.

"I don't think she is a huge fan of exercise like Robbie and Ayda, who exercise five or six days a week. But whatever she is doing now, she looks amazing," she said.

Pilates focuses on flexibility, strength and stamina, with exercises that lengthen and stretch major muscle groups.

Health benefits include improved flexibility, posture, co-ordination and muscle strength.

It is reported to have helped the Duchess of Cambridge and celebrity fans include Margot Robbie and David Beckham.

Ms Goodis said in addition to exercise like pilates, she believes the star also overhauled her diet. Picture: Instagram/Camila Goodis

Although, Ms Goodis believes a fitness regime has helped the star to build muscle tone, she believes her dramatic weight loss is mostly due to a change in diet.

"She has probably cut out processed foods and is eating soy and other plant-based foods," the trainer said.

"She's found a diet that works for her. She looks younger and, more importantly, she looks happy."

Ms Goodis said its possible the star slashed her daily calorie intake of 2,000 to just 1,000 to help her shed unwanted kilos fast.

"It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories," she said.

"She doesn't look too thin - she looks amazing."

Adele debuted her incredible weight loss at Drake's birthday party in October, just weeks after she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki.

She is said to have shed the pounds by working out with US trainer Dalton Wong, who also trains her friend Jennifer Lawrence - and following Joe Wicks's Body Coach plan.

A source told The Sun: "Adele's been secretly working with these personal trainers.

"She's not the sort to exercise in front of others, so she follows regimes and plans at home, using their videos and tutorials."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission