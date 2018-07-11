Second public hearing into violent arrest of 16-year-old boy

Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay. Contributed Channel 9

THE Law Enforcement Conduct Commission will return to Byron Bay this month for a second public hearing into the violent arrest of a naked 16-year-old boy.

The commission is currently investigating whether police used excessive force during the arrest, which took place in the early hours of January 11 this year.

The incident was caught on camera and later broadcast on A Current Affair.

Police officers were shown to have used OC spray, a taser, physical force and 19 baton strikes on the boy, who has Asperger's.

The Operation Tambora public hearing will be held at 10am on Monday, July 23, at the Cavanbah Room at the Byron Community Centre.

"The scope and purpose of the hearing is the apprehension, detention or treatment of a young person on 11 January 2018 in Byron Bay, and the associated conduct of NSW Police Force officers,” the commission stated.

"At the hearing, the Commission will invite submissions from legal representatives regarding the findings to be made in the Commission's report on its investigation.”

Chief Commissioner Michael Adams QC will preside at the hearing, and Counsel Assisting the Commission will be Terence Rowles.

The hearing is set down for one day.

Due to limited space, please register your intention to attend via email: louisa.dear@lecc.nsw.gov.au.