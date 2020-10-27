Second day of no new virus cases for Victoria

Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases on Tuesday for the second straight day as the state prepares to weave its way out of lockdown.

The Department of Health also confirmed there were no further deaths.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new cases on Monday - the first time in 139 days.

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average is well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 3.6 to 2.8 overnight. There are six cases from an unknown source.

Regional Victoria's 14-day rolling average is just 0.2.

From 11.59pm on Tuesday, restrictions will be eased in Melbourne and regional Victoria. These are the new rules:

All retail will open, along with restaurants, hotels, cafes and bars: There will be a maximum of 20 people seated indoors with 10 people per space. Outdoor a maximum of 50 people can dine with one person per two square metres

Beauty, personal services and tattooing services will also open up, provided masks are worn

Outdoor gatherings remain at a maximum of 10 people, infants under 12 months are not included in the calculation of 10, and gatherings will no longer be limited to just two households

Attendance at weddings will increase to a maximum of 10 people, while 20 mourners will be permitted at funerals

All four essential reasons to leave home will be scrapped.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews finally announced an end to lockdown on Monday. Picture: Daniel Pockett/NCA NewsWire

Premier Daniel Andrews said the changes were "big" and acknowledged Victorians for their sacrifices over the past few months of arduous lockdown.

"This day belongs to every single Victorian, every single Victorian who has followed the rules, stayed the course, worked with me and my team, to bring this second wave to an end," he told reporters on Monday.

"But it is not over. This virus is not going away. It is going to continue to be a feature of our lives, it is going to be a feature of our lives every day until a vaccine turns up.

"I could not be prouder than I am today. To lead a state that has shown the courage, the compassion, and the character to get this job done."

Originally published as Second day of no new virus cases